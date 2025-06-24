Iran missile kills 3 in Israel after Trump announces ceasefire 

Three people were killed and eight were injured in Israel 's Beersheba after an Iranian missile hit a residential building. "Unfortunately, three people were pronounced dead at the scene. In addition, one person is listed as missing, and the search for him is currently ongoing. Firefighters continue to search the scene," Israel's Fire and Rescue Authority of the Southern Division said in a statement.

Escalating tensions Tensions between Israel and Iran The missile strike comes just hours after US President Donald Trump announced a "complete and total ceasefire" between the two nations, which Iran has denied. The ceasefire was to start six hours after Trump's announcement, with Iran initiating it first and Israel following suit 12 hours later. He also congratulated both sides on "having the stamina, courage, and intelligence to end" the conflict that "could have gone on for years."

Deal Truce mediated by US, Qatar A senior White House official stated that the truce was mediated by the US and Qatar, with Trump first contacting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. After speaking with Netanyahu, Trump called Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and requested him to bring Iran on board. The Qatari emir then gained Iran's support in a phone call immediately after Tehran launched a salvo of ballistic missiles at the Al Obeid airfield near Doha, which houses thousands of US troops.

Iran Conflicting reports on ceasefire Reuters, citing a senior Iranian official said that Tehran had agreed to the deal. But Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi later insisted on X that "as of now, there is NO 'agreement' on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations." He did, however, state that the Islamic Republic would not launch any further attacks if Israel immediately discontinued its operations.