What's the story

The Trump Organization's recent announcement of its new wireless service, Trump Mobile, and upcoming T1 smartphone has raised eyebrows among experts.

While the company claims the device will be "proudly designed and built in the United States," many are skeptical about such an ambitious promise.

Todd Weaver, CEO of Purism—a company that actually manufactures cell phones in US—said it would take years to build an onshore or nearshore fabrication operation without anyone noticing.