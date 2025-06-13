Trump blocks California's EV mandate; state files lawsuit
What's the story
President Donald Trump has signed three joint resolutions of Congress to block California's electric vehicle (EV) sales mandates and diesel engine rules.
The move has been met with immediate backlash from Governor Gavin Newsom, the California Air Resources Board, and 10 state attorneys general who have filed a lawsuit against the president.
They have called his actions an "unlawful" attack on clean vehicle standards.
Legal response
'Trump's actions are illegal and unconstitutional'
California lawmakers and environmental groups have criticized the Trump administration's actions, saying they threaten the state's ability to protect public health and combat climate change.
They argue that Congress lacks the authority to legislate on state waivers, a position echoed by two nonpartisan government entities.
"We made a promise that if the president attempted to illegally interfere with our clean air standards, we'd hold him accountable in court," said Rob Bonta, California's attorney general.
State action
Newsom signs executive order to uphold state's clean car regulations
In response to Trump's actions, Governor Newsom has signed an executive order reaffirming California's commitment to transition away from fossil fuels.
The order directs the California Air Resources Board to create new clean car regulations and mandates state departments to purchase vehicles from manufacturers complying with California's clean car regulations.
"We won't let this illegal action by Trump and Republicans in the pockets of polluters stand in the way of commonsense policy," Newsom said.
Regulatory impact
Trump's actions a 'victory' for auto dealers
California's rules aim to ban new gas car sales by 2035, cut pollution from heavy-duty trucks and busses, and require truck manufacturers to sell more EVs.
The Trump-backed resolutions are a major victory for auto dealers and automakers like General Motors and Toyota, who lobbied against California's regulations.
During a live-streamed press conference on Thursday, Trump called California's clean air rules "a disaster for this country" and touted his actions as a "rescue of the US auto industry from destruction."
Mixed responses
Petroleum industry welcomes Trump's decision; environmental groups protest
The petroleum industry welcomed Trump's decision, with American Petroleum Institute president Mike Sommers and American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers president Chet Thompson calling it "critical for protecting US families, manufacturing workers, and our national security."
Eric Sauer, CEO of the California Trucking Association also praised the move as a relief from "unattainable and unachievable regulations."
However, environmental groups criticized the resolutions as an abuse of power favoring big oil and auto corporations over public health.