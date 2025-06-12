Musk's net worth rises after he publicly apologizes to Trump
What's the story
Elon Musk's net worth has seen a modest gain after he expressed regret over some of his negative social media posts aimed at US President Donald Trump.
According to Forbes's real-time billionaire tracker, Musk's wealth rose by $191 million to reach over $411 billion.
The rise comes shortly after he admitted that some of his previous posts targeting Trump may have been too harsh.
Apology details
'I regret some of my posts...': Musk on X
On Wednesday, Musk took to X and said, "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far."
The post came after a private phone call with Trump on Monday, Reuters reported.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the President had seen Musk's message and was thankful for it.
Presidential reaction
'I thought it was very nice...': Trump's reaction
In an interview with New York Post, Trump reacted to Musk's apology, saying, "I thought it was very nice that he did that."
The conflict between them started when Musk criticized one of Trump's economic bills.
Musk mocked what Trump called "The Big Beautiful Bill" and referred to it as "The Big Ugly Bill."
The name-calling came after he stepped down from his position at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Musk launched a three-day tirade against the bill online.