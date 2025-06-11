What's the story

Elon Musk has expressed regret for some of the posts he made about President Donald Trump during their recent public spat, in which the Tesla CEO called for Trump's impeachment.

He had even gone as far as to claim that Trump would not have won the 2024 election without his help.

Now, in a stunning twist, Musk wrote on X, "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far."