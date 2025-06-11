'Went too far': Elon Musk expresses regrets for Trump attacks
What's the story
Elon Musk has expressed regret for some of the posts he made about President Donald Trump during their recent public spat, in which the Tesla CEO called for Trump's impeachment.
He had even gone as far as to claim that Trump would not have won the 2024 election without his help.
Now, in a stunning twist, Musk wrote on X, "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far."
Support expressed
Musk supports Trump's decision to deploy National Guard
The signs of a thaw in their relationship were first seen over the weekend when Musk praised the Trump administration for its response, like deploying the National Guard, to the protests in Los Angeles.
Musk posted American flags with a message from Vice President JD Vance about how the "president will not tolerate rioting and violence."
He also shared a photo of a masked man with a Mexican flag on a burning car, saying, "This is not ok."
Alignment and cleanup
Musk deletes posts linking Trump to Epstein
He also deleted some of his most incendiary posts about Trump, including a viral post linking him to Jeffrey Epstein.
Like Musk, Trump has also sounded a slightly softer tone.
At a White House event on Monday, he said, "We had a good relationship, I wish him well, very well."
However, he did not say if he would pick up if Musk called.
"I haven't really thought about it actually. I would imagine he wants to speak to me."
Reason
Feud over 'One Big Beautiful Bill'
The president and SpaceX founder's fight began in earnest over Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" that is currently making its way through the Senate.
The bill is named after Trump's idea of combining many legislative priorities—such as tax cuts, deregulation, and healthcare reform—into a single, comprehensive, hallmark piece of legislation.
The legislation has been lauded as "incredible" by Trump, but Musk has labeled it "pork-filled," saying the legislation "undermines the work" of DOGE, which he headed.
Bill
Musk left DOGE in May
On May 28, Musk announced the end of his tenure at DOGE.
When he started, Musk had said DOGE would cut $1 trillion from the federal budget (down from his prior estimate of more than $2 trillion); the DOGE website claims to have been responsible for $180 billion in reduction.
According to the independent Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, Trump's bill in its current form would increase the US's debt, including interest, by $3.1 trillion over the next decade.