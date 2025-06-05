What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has announced a travel ban on nationals from 12 countries and imposed restrictions on seven others, citing national security risks.

The list of banned countries includes Afghanistan, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar (Burma), Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

The seven countries facing partial restrictions are Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.