This US state may ban Green Card-holders from buying land
What's the story
Lawmakers in Ohio have proposed two bills that could ban certain Green Card holders from owning land in several parts of the state.
The proposed laws, namely House Bill 1 and Senate Bill 88, shall restrict land purchases within 40km of military bases and key infrastructure such as water plants and power stations.
The bills target "foreign adversary" nations including China, Iran, Russia, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, and Syria.
National security
Effort to curb foreign land ownership
The proposed legislation is part of a national effort to curb land ownership by foreigners over national security concerns.
Representative Angela King, a co-sponsor of the bill with Representative Roy Klopfenstein, said it aims to protect power stations and gas pipelines from foreign espionage.
Under these bills, Green Card holders who already own property in such zones would be allowed to keep it, as the initial requirement to sell within two years was removed from the Senate bill.
Opposition
Critics call bills unconstitutional, xenophobic
Critics argue that the bills are too broad and might discriminate against immigrants, especially from Asia.
Vincent Wang, Chairperson of the Asian American Coalition of Ohio, called it a "racist agenda."
Over 230 people submitted testimony against the bill at a Senate committee hearing, calling it unconstitutional and xenophobic.
Legal experts from American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have warned of possible lawsuits if the bills become law.
Precedents
Bills modeled after laws in Florida, Texas
The proposed bills are modeled after laws passed in Florida and Texas. To note, neither House Bill 1 nor Senate Bill 88 are scheduled for vote yet.
Back in 2023, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine vetoed similar land ownership restrictions but approved a step banning foreign adversaries from purchasing agricultural land.