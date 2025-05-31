You could soon use X's XChat for sending DMs
What's the story
Elon Musk-owned social media platform X is now testing a new direct messaging (DM) feature called XChat.
The rollout has been confirmed by some beta testers who have paid for the platform's subscription product.
According to reverse engineer Nima Owji's findings, the new messaging system looks ready for launch to all users.
Upgrade
XChat: A more advanced version of existing DMs
XChat is designed to be an upgraded version of the platform's current DM feature, which was introduced before Musk took over Twitter.
The new system is said to include facilities like group messages, end-to-end encryption, vanishing mode, marking messages as unread, as well as file sharing capabilities.
Additionally, messages seem to be protected by a four-digit passcode for added security.
Development pause
X pauses work on encrypted DMs feature
On Thursday, X announced that it was pausing work on its encrypted DMs feature.
This could be linked to the upcoming launch of XChat, as the new system would make the current DMs interface redundant.
However, the paid subscribers have had access to a limited version of encrypted messaging for two years now.
Future plans
Musk's vision for a Signal-like messaging service
Since acquiring Twitter, Musk has often talked about his plans to integrate a Signal-like messaging service into X.
If XChat is indeed gearing up for public use, it could be a step toward realizing that vision.
The new feature would make direct communication on the platform more secure and efficient, aligning with Musk's goal of enhancing user experience on X.