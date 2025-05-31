IndiaAI Mission selects 3 more teams to develop AI models
What's the story
The IndiaAI Mission has selected three additional teams, Soket AI, Gnani.ai, and Gan.ai, to develop foundational artificial intelligence (AI) models. The announcement was made on Friday.
The decision follows Sarvam.ai's earlier selection for the same task.
The new teams will work on different projects with a focus on India's linguistic diversity and advanced reasoning capabilities.
Project details
Soket AI to develop open-source model
Soket AI will create an open-source 120 billion parameter foundational model, optimized for India's linguistic diversity. The project will focus on sectors like defense, healthcare, and education.
Gnani.ai will develop a 14 billion parameter voice AI foundational model with multilingual, real-time speech processing and advanced reasoning capabilities.
Both projects aim to address the unique needs of India's diverse population through cutting-edge technology.
Advanced capabilities
Gan.ai to create multilingual foundation model
Gan.ai will develop a 70 billion parameter multilingual foundation model, focusing on superhuman text-to-speech (TTS) capabilities.
The project aims to push the boundaries of what's possible with AI in terms of language processing and communication.
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also announced plans for a PhD program and talent development initiative under the AI mission, emphasizing the importance of foundational research in this field.
Inclusivity focus
Gnani.ai CEO emphasizes inclusivity in AI
Ganesh Gopalan, co-founder and CEO of Gnani.ai, stressed the need for inclusive technology.
He said, "We are honoured to be selected under the IndiaAI Mission to develop large language models that truly represent India's linguistic diversity."
Gopalan further emphasized their commitment to creating voice-to-voice large language models for India and the world, as transformative AI should communicate in languages understood by its users.
Resource expansion
IndiaAI mission expands GPU access for AI development
The IndiaAI Mission has also expanded access to GPUs, with 34,000 now available on the IndiaAI Compute portal.
This includes GPUs from leading companies such as NVIDIA, AMD, AWS, and Intel.
The move is aimed at bolstering the country's AI ecosystem by providing start-ups and researchers with more computational resources for their projects.