Huawei plans 3nm chip production by 2026 despite US sanctions
What's the story
Huawei is gearing up to manufacture its own 3nm chips by 2026, a report from Chinese publication UDN has revealed.
The company's current production line is focused on true 5nm chips, which are being developed without the use of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines.
This development comes amid ongoing US sanctions that have limited Huawei's access to advanced chipmaking technologies.
Innovative techniques
Huawei's alternative approach to chip production
Huawei cannot use EUV technology due to patents held by Dutch company ASML.
The tech giant is now using SSA800 lithography machines with multi-patterning technology. These machines are manufactured by Shanghai Micro Electronics (SMEE).
The research and development of the 3nm chips is being done through two different methods.
One is a GAA architecture similar to what TSMC and Samsung use, while the other is a carbon nanotube-based chip that has already been validated in labs.
Chip evolution
Huawei's chip technology and market performance
Earlier this month, Huawei launched the Matebook Fold with Kirin X90 processor.
The company describes this as a "5nm chip," but it's actually a 7nm design with advanced packaging tech, as reported by GSM Arena.
Even though it delivers performance comparable to other 5nm chips, its yield is only 50%, which is extremely low and makes manufacturing more expensive.