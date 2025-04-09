What's the story

A United Kingdom-based startup, DEEP, is leading the charge to create a permanent human settlement on the ocean floor by 2027.

The company's president, Sean Wolpert, hopes to replicate SpaceX's transformative impact on space exploration.

"What we want to do is have the same impact that SpaceX had on making space sexy once again," he told Euronews.

"The one area where we felt there was a large disconnect...was between humanity and the ocean," he said.