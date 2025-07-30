DGCA flags 100 violations at Air India base during audit
What's the story
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has flagged nearly 100 violations and observations against Tata Group-owned Air India following a detailed audit. The audit, conducted from July 1 to July 4 at the airline's Gurugram hub, found seven Level-1 violations requiring immediate corrective action. These violations cover areas like crew training, rest and duty periods, crew complement, airfield qualifications, and emergency equipment inspections.
Operational concerns
Deficiencies in flight scheduling procedures and route assessments
The DGCA audit also revealed deficiencies in flight scheduling procedures and route assessments. In response to the audit, Air India acknowledged the findings and promised corrective action. The airline said it would submit a detailed response to the DGCA within the stipulated timeframe. "Air India's annual DGCA audit took place in July, during which it was fully transparent with auditors in the spirit of such continuous improvement," a spokesperson said.
Regulatory action
Show-cause notices issued to Air India
The DGCA has also issued four show-cause notices to Air India over crew rest compliance and training norms. The airline has been given until July 30 to address the seven Level-1 violations and until August 23 to resolve the remaining findings. The regulator has asked for proof of compliance for each corrective measure taken by Air India.
Crash aftermath
Audit follows deadly crash of Air India flight AI171
The audit and heightened scrutiny come after the June 12 crash of Air India flight AI171. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel building near Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff, killing 241 of the 242 onboard and 19 on the ground. A preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) indicated both engines' fuel switches were inexplicably shifted from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF' seconds after takeoff.