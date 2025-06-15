What's the story

Two brothers from Rajasthan, Subhash and Ranveer Bijarani, have reportedly defrauded nearly 70,000 people of ₹2,676 crore through their company Nexa Evergreen.

The Bijaranis allegedly lured investors with promises of high returns and plots in Gujarat's "Dholera Smart City."

They also misled clients by displaying images of various Dholera city projects.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently probing the case.