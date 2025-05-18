Ashoka University professor arrested over 'Operation Sindoor' post
What's the story
Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a Political Science professor and head of the department at Ashoka University, was arrested in Delhi for a social media post on 'Operation Sindoor'.
The operation was India's response to the Pahalgam terror attacks.
His arrest came after a complaint by a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing.
Controversial remarks
Professor's post questioned right-wing support for Colonel Sofia Qureshi
Mahmudabad's social media post had questioned the "applause from right-wing supporters" for Colonel Sofia Qureshi.
He suggested these supporters should also speak up for victims of mob lynchings and "arbitrary" demolitions of homes.
The Haryana State Commission for Women had also served him a notice over his comments, which they claimed misrepresented facts and incited communal unrest.
Public outcry
Mahmudabad's arrest sparks online debate and criticism
The arrest of Mahmudabad has triggered an online debate, with many political leaders and academics coming out in support of the professor.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the police action, saying it targeted an individual for his opinions and wasn't anti-national or misogynistic.
"Utterly condemnable. If true, Haryana police reportedly arrested him from Delhi, violating legal process," Owaisi tweeted.
Defense stance
Mahmudabad claims commission misread his comments
Mahmudabad defended himself by saying that his comments were misinterpreted by the commission.
He said he was surprised that they "misread and misunderstood" his posts to such an extent that they inverted their meaning.
Meanwhile, Ashoka University is verifying the details of the case and cooperating with authorities in their investigation.