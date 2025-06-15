What's the story

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's body was identified on Sunday after a DNA match at 11:10am. His body was handed over to the family.

Rupani was among the 242 people on board the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

However, flying to London on June 12 to meet his wife and daughter wasn't Rupani's first choice.

He had initially booked a ticket for May 19 but canceled it and decided to fly on June 5 instead.