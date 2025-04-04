Who's Siddharth Yadav, IAF pilot who sacrificed his life
What's the story
Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav, 28, an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot from Rewari, Haryana, died in a crash involving a Jaguar aircraft near Jamnagar, Gujarat.
The accident happened during a routine training mission when a technical malfunction occurred mid-air.
The two pilots tried their best to stabilize the plane and make a safe landing but realized a crash was unavoidable.
Final act
Heroic last moments
Yadav showed exceptional courage in his last moments. He ejected his co-pilot Manoj Kumar Singh from the aircraft to save his life and diverted the plane from a crowded area.
His heroic act guided it to an open field near Suvarda village, 12km from Jamnagar city.
Though he lost his own life in the crash, Yadav's actions saved many civilian lives.
Family background
A legacy of military service
Yadav hailed from a family of illustrious military service.
His great-grandfather was in the Bengal Engineers during the British rule, his grandfather served in paramilitary forces, and his father, Sushil Kumar, was in the IAF before joining LIC.
"He was a brilliant student...We had always been proud of him; he lost his life while saving a life... But it is also a matter of grief as he was my only son," his father said.
Personal life
Engagement just days before the crash
Only 10 days before the tragedy, Yadav had gotten engaged to his Delhi-based fiancée.
His family from Bhalkhi-Majra village in Rewari was busy making arrangements for their November 2 wedding.
Siddharth had just rejoined duty on March 31 after spending time with his family in Rewari.
The IAF also expressed deep regret over the loss of life and extended its support to Yadav's bereaved family.
A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.
Farewell
Final journey and last rites
In a statement, the IAF said, "The pilots faced a technical malfunction and initiated ejection, avoiding harm to the airfield and local population. Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar."
Yadav's mortal remains are likely to reach Rewari on Friday morning.
His last rites will be conducted in his ancestral village Bhalaki-Majra with full military honors.