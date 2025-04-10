IMD predicts rain in Delhi, Northeast; heatwave in Punjab, Haryana
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has predicted thunderstorms and light rain for Delhi on Thursday.
This follows the city's first warm night of April on Wednesday, when the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6°C - the highest in three years.
Though it is likely to be around 41°C, locals might get some relief from the heat due to the predicted thunderstorms.
Forecast details
Weather forecast for Delhi and surrounding regions
Delhi is likely to see a generally cloudy sky with very light rain or drizzle in some places, said the IMD.
Thunderstorms and lightning will be accompanied by strong surface winds at 30-40km/h, gusting up to 50km/h.
The weather will remain partly cloudy on April 12 too.
Parts of Haryana may also receive light rain on Thursday and Friday.
Regional forecast
IMD's predictions for Punjab and Rajasthan
The IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky with chances of rain, thunderstorms, or dust storms over parts of Punjab on Thursday.
The sky will likely remain partly cloudy from April 11-13 in the region.
A partly cloudy sky has been forecasted over Rajasthan on Thursday, with chances of rain/thunderstorm activities on April 11 and April 12.
Heatwave alert
IMD's heatwave forecast for Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan
Meanwhile, a heatwave alert has been issued for Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan on April 14 and 15.
Heatwave conditions are also likely to continue in parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.
Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are likely to receive heavy rain till April 12, while regions like Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Balistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.