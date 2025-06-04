'Disgusting abomination': Elon Musk criticizes Trump's budget bill
What's the story
Elon Musk has slammed a major tax and spending bill backed by US President Donald Trump, calling it a "disgusting abomination" in his post on X.
The criticism comes as Trump pushes Senate Republicans to approve the legislation, which he has dubbed the "big, beautiful bill."
The House of Representatives has already approved this sweeping tax and spending legislation.
Disapproval expressed
I just can't stand it anymore: Musk
Musk, who was leading a government effort to improve cost-cutting and efficiency under Trump's administration, expressed his discontent with the bill.
"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore," he wrote on Tuesday.
"This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."
Government position
Musk's role as special government employee
Musk was appointed by Trump as a special government employee with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
He had advocated for reforms at various federal agencies during his tenure, but didn't achieve the major savings he had hoped for.
His formal role ended last week, just as the sweeping tax and spending legislation was being reviewed by the Senate after narrowly passing the House of Representatives last month.
Fiscal worries
Fiscal conservatives have criticized the bill
Fiscal conservatives have criticized the bill, warning it could add trillions to the national debt amid concerns over America's growing deficit.
Supporters of Musk's now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency are worried that this legislation would undo savings made under their initiative.
Despite these concerns, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Musk's comments don't change President Trump's opinion on the bill.
Official response
Republicans have largely ignored Musk's threats
Responding to Musk's criticism, Leavitt said, "Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill. It doesn't change the president's opinion; this is one big beautiful bill, and he's sticking to it."
Despite Musk's ongoing criticism—and his warning that "in November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people"—the White House and leading Republican figures have largely dismissed his remarks.