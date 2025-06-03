What's the story

Walmart-owned Flipkart is planning to sell its entire 6% stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) through a block deal.

The transaction is estimated to be worth around ₹600 crore, sources familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol.

The floor price for the deal has been set at ₹80 per share, which is nearly 7% lower than ABFRL's current market price.