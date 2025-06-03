Flipkart to exit from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Report
What's the story
Walmart-owned Flipkart is planning to sell its entire 6% stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) through a block deal.
The transaction is estimated to be worth around ₹600 crore, sources familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol.
The floor price for the deal has been set at ₹80 per share, which is nearly 7% lower than ABFRL's current market price.
Deal facilitation
Deal likely to be executed tomorrow
Goldman Sachs will be brokering the transaction and the deal is tipped to be executed tomorrow.
This move comes as ABFRL reported a consolidated net loss of ₹23.55 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025, an improvement over its net loss of ₹266.36 crore in the same period last year.
Financial performance
A look at the revenue
ABFRL's revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at ₹1,719.48 crore, up from ₹1,575.12 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's total expenses stood at ₹1,959.53 crore in the March quarter.
However, ABFRL has clarified that its results are not comparable due to the demerger of Madura Fashion & Lifestyle business.
Business segments
Here are the FY25 numbers
ABFRL's revenue from Pantaloons stood at ₹884.60 crore, while Ethnic and others contributed ₹846.99 crore in the financial year ending March 2025.
The company's net loss for FY25 was ₹455.82 crore with a total operational revenue of ₹7,354.73 crore.
Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd closed at ₹86.06, down by 1.81% on the BSE today.