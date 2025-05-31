Musk urging US lawmakers to fast-track rules for self-driving cars
What's the story
Elon Musk is lobbying US lawmakers to fast-track regulations for self-driving cars, according to Bloomberg.
The move is part of a larger effort by Tesla Inc. to push for a key priority in the autonomous vehicle (AV) sector.
In recent weeks, Musk and his team have been directly contacting members of Congress to seek their support for this cause.
Legislative impact
Musk's influence on autonomous vehicle legislation
Musk has also been actively involved in the revision of a bill introduced on May 15, which aims to lay the groundwork for autonomous vehicles.
The options discussed include fast-tracking this bill or introducing a more comprehensive version before Congress's July Fourth recess.
A spokesperson for Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), who sponsored the bill, said her office doesn't disclose whom she meets with regarding such matters.
Continued involvement
Ongoing role in government efficiency
Despite stepping away from his role as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk has said he will continue advising President Trump.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields told Bloomberg, "The administration's policy is driven by one thing and one thing only: achieving the president's agenda and his commitment to the American people."
However, neither Musk nor Tesla has commented on these developments.
Business focus
Tesla's future hinges on autonomy and robotics
Musk is betting Tesla's future on autonomy and robotics.
The company plans to launch its long-awaited rideshare service in Austin, Texas, on June 12 with a small fleet of existing Model Y SUVs.
Tesla also plans to integrate purpose-built Cybercabs into its rideshare service. These models are expected to go into mass production next year.
However, federal rules currently limit Cybercab usage to a test batch of 2,500 vehicles that lack a steering wheel or control pedals.
Policy push
Musk advocates for federal framework for self-driving cars
Musk has used Tesla's earnings calls to advocate for a federal framework for self-driving cars.
The Trump administration is open to federal rules for AVs, which could be a major win for Musk and his company.
"It'd be wonderful for the United States to have a national set of rules for autonomous driving as opposed to 50 independent sets of rules on a state-by-state basis," Musk said during Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's visit to Tesla in May.
Legislative hurdles
Congress' struggle with autonomous vehicle legislation
Despite various bills in Congress seeking to allow between 80,000 and 200,000 AVs per manufacturer, none have passed through the Senate.
One bill did pass the House in 2017 to allow 100,000 AVs on public roads, but it was never brought to a vote in the Senate.
Rep. Bob Latta (R-Ohio), who sponsored that bill and is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, is working on revisions with plans to reintroduce it within weeks.