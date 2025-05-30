Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Edition launched at ₹40L
What's the story
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the Gold Wing Tour - 50th Anniversary Edition in India.
The luxury touring motorcycle is priced at ₹39.9 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be booked only through Honda's premium BigWing Topline dealerships, with deliveries starting from June.
The special edition celebrates the legacy of the Gold Wing platform, which was first introduced in 1975.
Unique attributes
Special features of the 50th Anniversary Edition
The 50th Anniversary Edition of the Gold Wing Tour comes with a special "50th Anniversary" emblem and an upgraded design. It also packs a range of modern touring features.
The motorcycle is powered by a 1,833cc flat six-cylinder engine that produces 126.4hp and torque of up to 170Nm.
This is paired with a seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) for smooth rides on long journeys.
Tech specs
Advanced features and safety measures
The 2025 Gold Wing Tour also comes with a host of advanced features like a 7.0-inch full-color TFT display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and a premium audio system.
It offers four riding modes—Tour, Sport, Econ, and Rain—for personalized riding experiences.
For safety, the bike has dual-channel ABS, traction control system (TCS), throttle-by-wire technology as well as an airbag.