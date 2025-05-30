What's the story

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the Gold Wing Tour - 50th Anniversary Edition in India.

The luxury touring motorcycle is priced at ₹39.9 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be booked only through Honda's premium BigWing Topline dealerships, with deliveries starting from June.

The special edition celebrates the legacy of the Gold Wing platform, which was first introduced in 1975.