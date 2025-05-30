Meet E-VO, Honda's first electric motorcycle
What's the story
Honda has officially unveiled its first-ever electric motorcycle, the E-VO, in China.
The bike is a product of a joint venture with local partner Wuyang-Honda and combines retro cafe racer aesthetics with modern technology and performance.
The launch marks Honda's entry into the electric motorcycle market but it will be available only in China for now.
Model details
E-VO: A look at the specifications
The Honda E-VO comes in two battery configurations: a 4.1kWh dual-battery variant and a 6.2kWh triple-battery variant.
The smaller pack promises a range of 120km while weighing in at 143kg. The larger one offers a range of up to 170km with a slightly heavier weight of 156kg.
Both models are powered by an electric motor that produces peak power of up to 21hp.
Performance metrics
E-VO's performance and charging capabilities
The Honda E-VO can hit a top speed of 120km/h, with competitive charging times.
The smaller battery pack can be charged in just 1-1.5 hours while the larger one takes between 1.5 and 2.5 hours, depending on the charger used.
The bike is built on a forged all-aluminum frame for lightweight strength and rides on a unique wheel setup with semi-slick tires for added grip.
Feature highlights
E-VO's advanced features and pricing
The Honda E-VO comes with dual-channel ABS as standard and has a seat height of 765mm for rider accessibility.
It also packs innovative tech like integrated dashcams, with the 4.1kWh variant getting a front dashcam and the 6.2kWh model having a rear one as well.
The bike also sports dual TFT displays for instrument cluster and the other to show navigation, music controls, tire pressure, and battery status.
Riding options
E-VO's riding modes and future plans
The Honda E-VO offers three riding modes—Eco, Normal, and Sport. These modes also affect the bike's regenerative braking behavior.
The 4.1kWh variant is priced at CNY 30,000 (approximately ₹3.5 lakh) while the larger 6.2kWh model costs CNY 37,000 (around ₹4.4 lakh).
Despite its premium features and performance, the E-VO won't be launched in India anytime soon as Honda is setting up a dedicated EV plant in India by 2028.