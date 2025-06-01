IndiGo, Delta, Virgin Atlantic join forces to boost international connectivity
What's the story
IndiGo, Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM, and Virgin Atlantic have announced a strategic partnership to improve air connectivity between India and Europe, as well as North America.
The alliance will connect multiple cities across the US, Canada, Europe, and India.
The move is aimed at meeting the rising demand for international travel, while setting new standards in global aviation connectivity and cooperation.
Expansion strategy
IndiGo's international expansion plans
As part of its international expansion, IndiGo plans to start flights to 10 overseas destinations by the end of this fiscal year in March 2026.
The announcement was made at a press conference in New Delhi by IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith, and Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss.
Service resumption
Delta Air Lines to resume India services
Bastian also announced at the press conference that his airline will be resuming flights to India in the coming years.
The carrier plans to restart operations here with direct flights between Atlanta and Delhi, subject to government approvals.
This development comes as part of the larger partnership aimed at enhancing global air travel connectivity.