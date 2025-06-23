Iran fires missiles at US bases in Qatar, Iraq
Iran has launched a missile attack on United States bases in Qatar and Iraq, retaliating for the US bombing of its three nuclear sites over the weekend. At least 10 missiles were fired toward the US base in Qatar, while one was targeted at the base in Iraq, an Israeli defense official told Al-Monitor. Witnesses reported seeing missiles in the sky, followed by explosions; however, it was unclear whether there was any damage.
The missile strike on US bases has been codenamed "Blessings of Victory," according to Iran's Mehr News Agency. The Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which hosts over 8,000 US troops, was one of the main targets. A caption on the screen labeled it "a mighty and successful response" to "America's aggression" while martial music played. The Ain Al Asad Air Base in Iraq's Anbar province, which houses US forces, was also targeted, an Iraqi security official told AP.
NOW: 🚨 Doha, Qatar. pic.twitter.com/HB6e0yQ4T3— Iran Military ( Commentary) (@IranMilitary_ir) June 23, 2025
A senior White House official told Al-Monitor that both the White House and Department of Defense are "aware of, and closely monitoring, potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar." This incident marks one of the most significant direct assaults by Tehran on American interests since its retaliation for the assassination of Gen. Qasem Soleimani in 2020.
The US entered the Israel-Iran war on Sunday after President Donald Trump authorized strikes on Iran's Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan nuclear sites. Tehran warned that the strikes "crossed a big red line" and promised to get back at them. Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian had also vowed that the United States will "receive a response" after its unprecedented airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.