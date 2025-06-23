Iran fires 10 missiles toward US base in Qatar

Iran fires missiles at US bases in Qatar, Iraq

By Chanshimla Varah 10:53 pm Jun 23, 202510:53 pm

What's the story

Iran has launched a missile attack on United States bases in Qatar and Iraq, retaliating for the US bombing of its three nuclear sites over the weekend. At least 10 missiles were fired toward the US base in Qatar, while one was targeted at the base in Iraq, an Israeli defense official told Al-Monitor. Witnesses reported seeing missiles in the sky, followed by explosions; however, it was unclear whether there was any damage.