What is Fattah-1 hypersonic missile, dubbed 'Israel striker' by Iran
What's the story
Iran has reportedly fired hypersonic missiles at Israel as part of its ongoing "Operation Honest Promise III."
After the attack, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have achieved "full control of the sky over the occupied territories."
The operation's 11th wave involved Fattah-1 missiles, which were also used in "Operation True Promise II" against Jerusalem in 2024.
Missile details
Fattah-1 missile can carry 200kg of explosives
The Fattah-1, Iran's first hypersonic missile, was unveiled in 2023 and is named by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The missile has a range of up to 1,400km and can carry 200kg of explosives.
It travels at speeds of up to 17,900km per hour with a hypersonic glide vehicle warhead designed to evade enemy defenses.
Evasion technology
Designed to evade advanced missile defense systems
The Fattah-1 is designed to evade advanced missile defense systems like Israel's Iron Dome and Arrow.
Called the "Israel-striker," the missile uses solid fuel with a single-stage propulsion system.
The missile is 12 meters long and has been described by Fabian Hinz, a researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, as a warhead on a "maneuverable reentry vehicle" that allows it to change direction briefly during descent to avoid interception.
Retaliation
Khamenei vows to respond to 'terrorist Zionist regime'
Despite international concern, neither side is backing down from the ongoing hostilities.
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei on Wednesday called for a strong response to the "terrorist Zionist regime," promising no mercy.
He wrote on the social media platform X, "The Iranian people are with us. They support the Armed Forces, and the Islamic Republic will triumph over the Zionist regime, by the will of God."
Conflict intensifies
Israel launched bombing campaign on Iranian nuclear
The conflict between Iran and Israel started on Friday when the Jewish state launched a surprise attack that wiped out the top echelon of Iran's military command and damaged its nuclear sites.
Since then, at least 585 people have been killed and 1,326 others injured in Iran, Washington-based Human Rights Activists group reported.