A special police officer (SPO) from Jammu and Kashmir threatened to take his life in Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie on Monday.

The officer, identified as 48-year-old Shyam Lal, climbed a 15-meter-high tree near Banikhet and threatened to commit suicide over a drastic salary cut.

Lal claimed his monthly pay was slashed from ₹18,000 to just ₹4,000 after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He warned that if anyone tried to climb the tree, he would hang himself with a rope.