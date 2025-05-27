Defense minister approves 'execution model' for new fighter jet program
What's the story
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the "execution model" for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Program.
The project aims to indigenously develop a fifth-generation deep penetration advanced medium combat aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF).
The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) will execute this ambitious project in partnership with industry players.
Model details
Execution model promotes competition and self-reliance
The Defense Ministry said the "Execution Model" allows both private and public sectors to participate on a competitive basis.
Bidders can apply independently, as joint ventures, or as consortia. However, they must be Indian companies complying with national laws and regulations.
This approach is a significant step toward leveraging indigenous expertise to develop the AMCA prototype, marking a major milestone in India's aerospace self-reliance journey, or Aatmanirbharta.
Project details
Project receives in-principle approval, estimated cost revealed
The Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had given in-principle approval for the fighter jet program last year.
The initial development cost of the AMCA project is estimated to be around ₹15,000 crore. The IAF has been pushing for this project, considering its long-term requirements.
India's confidence in developing the AMCA has increased significantly after successfully developing the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.