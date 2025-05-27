What's the story

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Union and state governments on a writ petition challenging the Waqf Act, 1995.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih, issued the notices while hearing a petition filed by one Nikhil Upadhyay.

During the hearing, CJI Gavai questioned the timing of the challenge to the act, noting the significant delay, but eventually allowed the petition to be tagged along with other petitions challenging the Act.