Honda Prelude returns as a hybrid sports coupe

Honda is reviving its legendary Prelude coupe, this time with a hybrid powertrain. The sixth-generation model will hit US showrooms in late 2025, marking the return of the nameplate after its discontinuation in 2001. The new Prelude combines retro aesthetics with modern features such as LED lighting and a 12.3-inch touchscreen display. It also comes with Honda's S+ Shift mode for an enhanced driving experience.

Design evolution Retro design with modern touches The new Prelude was first revealed as a concept at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show and later displayed at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The design retains the sporty coupe character of its predecessor but adds a modern, aerodynamic shape with bold color choices such as Crystal Black Pearl and Rallye Red. Full LED headlights and connected taillights give it a contemporary touch.

Power specs Hybrid powertrain details The new Prelude is expected to be powered by Honda's award-winning two-motor hybrid powertrain, possibly a variant of what's used in the Accord, Civic, and CR-V hybrids. It combines a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with electric motors for an estimated output of 200-240hp. This system strikes a balance between spirited performance and eco-friendly efficiency as part of Honda's broader plan for carbon neutrality by 2050.

Tech integration Driver-focused cabin with advanced tech One of the standout features of the new Prelude is Honda's S+ Shift mode, designed to enhance driver engagement by mimicking sharp gear changes, controlling engine RPM, and synchronizing engine sounds. The cabin will likely include a 12.3-inch touchscreen, customizable digital displays, premium leather and aluminum trim, heated/ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and a Bose premium sound system. Safety will be enhanced by Honda's Sensing 360 suite with Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, and Automatic Emergency Braking.