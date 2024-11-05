Honda's latest EVs are straight out of a sci-fi movie
Honda has made a bold entry into the electric motorcycle segment with the global debut of two futuristic concept models. The EV Fun Concept and the EV Urban Concept were unveiled at EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy. The models reflect Honda's commitment to electrification, environmental sustainability, and a progressive approach to urban mobility.
EV Fun Concept: A new era in electric sports motorcycles
The EV Fun Concept is Honda's first entry into the electric sports motorcycle segment, with a 2025 launch in the pipeline. The model is designed as a naked sports bike that promises a quiet, vibration-free ride, and performance similar to conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles, according to the company. The EV Fun Concept comes with a fixed battery and supports CCS2 quick chargers, providing a range of over 100km.
It is in advanced development phase
Although the EV Fun concept remains in the conceptual phase, the inclusion of finalized brakes and suspension suggests it is in an advanced development stage and may launch as a production model next year.
EV Urban Concept resembles BMW CE 04
The EV Urban Concept embodies Honda's vision for future urban mobility. Prioritizing practicality and connectivity, this model features an intuitive human-machine interface (HMI) to improve interactions between the rider and the vehicle. It uses Honda's proprietary battery tech and advanced software. Notably, the overall design and shape of the vehicle resembles that of a BMW CE 04, a premium electric scooter. However, its power and range details are yet to be revealed.
Honda's electric 2-wheeler strategy and future plans
With these two new electric concept models, Honda is expanding its electric motorcycle portfolio to cater to urban commuters and sports enthusiasts alike. The company has set ambitious goals to achieve carbon neutrality across its products by 2050, with plans to fully electrify its two-wheeler lineup in the 2040s. This year is Honda's first year of global electric motorcycle production, with plans to launch 30 electric models worldwide by 2030.