Summarize Simplifying... In short Honda is stepping into the future with two new electric concept motorcycles, the EV Fun Concept and the EV Urban Concept.

The EV Fun Concept, set to launch in 2025, offers a quiet, vibration-free ride similar to conventional bikes, while the EV Urban Concept, resembling a BMW CE 04, focuses on practicality and connectivity for urban commuters.

These innovations are part of Honda's ambitious plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and fully electrify its two-wheeler lineup in the 2040s.

EV Fun Concept's production model may launch next year

Honda's latest EVs are straight out of a sci-fi movie

By Akash Pandey 07:43 pm Nov 05, 202407:43 pm

What's the story Honda has made a bold entry into the electric motorcycle segment with the global debut of two futuristic concept models. The EV Fun Concept and the EV Urban Concept were unveiled at EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy. The models reflect Honda's commitment to electrification, environmental sustainability, and a progressive approach to urban mobility.

Sports innovation

EV Fun Concept: A new era in electric sports motorcycles

The EV Fun Concept is Honda's first entry into the electric sports motorcycle segment, with a 2025 launch in the pipeline. The model is designed as a naked sports bike that promises a quiet, vibration-free ride, and performance similar to conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles, according to the company. The EV Fun Concept comes with a fixed battery and supports CCS2 quick chargers, providing a range of over 100km.

Information

It is in advanced development phase

Although the EV Fun concept remains in the conceptual phase, the inclusion of finalized brakes and suspension suggests it is in an advanced development stage and may launch as a production model next year.

Urban vision

EV Urban Concept resembles BMW CE 04

The EV Urban Concept embodies Honda's vision for future urban mobility. Prioritizing practicality and connectivity, this model features an intuitive human-machine interface (HMI) to improve interactions between the rider and the vehicle. It uses Honda's proprietary battery tech and advanced software. Notably, the overall design and shape of the vehicle resembles that of a BMW CE 04, a premium electric scooter. However, its power and range details are yet to be revealed.

Strategic goals

Honda's electric 2-wheeler strategy and future plans

With these two new electric concept models, Honda is expanding its electric motorcycle portfolio to cater to urban commuters and sports enthusiasts alike. The company has set ambitious goals to achieve carbon neutrality across its products by 2050, with plans to fully electrify its two-wheeler lineup in the 2040s. This year is Honda's first year of global electric motorcycle production, with plans to launch 30 electric models worldwide by 2030.