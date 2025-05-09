What's the story

Vinay Kwatra, India's ambassador to the United States, corrected Wolf Blitzer of CNN regarding his choice of words about Kashmir.

As the latter referred to the region as "Indian-administered Kashmir" when asking Kwatra about explosions being heard there, he immediately interjected, saying, "First of all... I'm sorry but let me correct you that the entire Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India."

"The only issue to be resolved there is the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," Kwatra asserted.