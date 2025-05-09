What's the story

The Ministry of Defense has authorized the Army Chief to call out 14 of 32 Territorial Army Infantry Battalions for deployment throughout Northern, Western, and Eastern Commands until 2028 to increase preparedness.

The notification was issued after Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan and the three service chiefs in New Delhi.

The meeting came just hours after India successfully thwarted a series of missile and drone attacks from Pakistan on military bases and other cities.