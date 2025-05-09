Centre activates 14 Infantry Battalions of Territorial Army till 2028
The Ministry of Defense has authorized the Army Chief to call out 14 of 32 Territorial Army Infantry Battalions for deployment throughout Northern, Western, and Eastern Commands until 2028 to increase preparedness.
The notification was issued after Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan and the three service chiefs in New Delhi.
The meeting came just hours after India successfully thwarted a series of missile and drone attacks from Pakistan on military bases and other cities.
MoD activated 14 Infantry Battalions of the Territorial Army for deployment across Northern, Western and Eastern Commands till 2028.
India's response to Pakistan's airstrikes
The security situation after India's recent cross-border operations under Operation Sindoor was the main topic of discussion.
The attacks caused widespread power cuts in Srinagar, Jammu and several areas of Punjab and Rajasthan last night.
Reports say many Pakistani military posts along the Line of Control were destroyed as Indian forces effectively retaliated to cross-border firing.
Pakistan's armed forces launch multiple attacks
The Army stated that the Pakistan Armed Forces had launched several attacks by drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of May 8 and 9.
Pakistani troops had also carried out several ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Army said that the drone attacks were successfully repulsed and a "befitting reply" was given to the CFVs.
India's military response to Pakistan's unprovoked firing
Pakistan has continued unprovoked firing ever since India suspended the Indus Water Treaty in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.
In retaliation for the deadly assault, India carried out 24 missile strikes in 25 minutes at nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, killing 70 terrorists and injuring another 60.
On Friday morning, the Border Security Force (BSF) also foiled a major infiltration attempt along the International Border in the Samba district, killing seven terrorists.