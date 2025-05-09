What's the story

An assistant professor at Chennai's SRM University has been suspended for her critical remarks on Operation Sindoor, India's military operation against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

After the military operation, the professor reportedly took to WhatsApp, saying, "India killed a child in Pakistan and wounded two people in the early Wednesday strikes."

She condemned the act of "killing innocent lives for your own bloodlust and election stunts...it is not justice. It is a cowardly attack."