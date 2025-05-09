Tamil Nadu professor suspended for criticizing 'cowardly' Operation Sindoor
What's the story
An assistant professor at Chennai's SRM University has been suspended for her critical remarks on Operation Sindoor, India's military operation against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
After the military operation, the professor reportedly took to WhatsApp, saying, "India killed a child in Pakistan and wounded two people in the early Wednesday strikes."
She condemned the act of "killing innocent lives for your own bloodlust and election stunts...it is not justice. It is a cowardly attack."
Online backlash
Professor's social media posts spark controversy
She also quoted Pakistani authorities' reports of 26 civilian casualties, including women and children.
In another post on social media, she warned that the escalation could result in "economic shutdown," "food shortage" and "loss of life" for the next decade.
After these posts, SRM University issued a suspension order citing "unethical activities," saying an inquiry into her conduct had been initiated.
Future predictions
Warning of potential consequences from military operation
Her faculty profile has also been removed from the university's website.
Although the university has not formally clarified that her social media remarks were the exact reason, the timing has generated widespread speculation.
She has been working at SRM University since 2012.
According to News Minute, the SRM Group of Institutions is owned by TR Paarivendhar, the founder of the Indiya Jananayaka Katchi, a political group that aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.