BSF foils major infiltration bid in J&K, kills 7 terrorists
What's the story
The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major infiltration attempt along the International Border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Friday.
During the operation, the BSF also caused extensive damage to the Pakistan Post Dhandhar.
India Today, citing sources, reported that the seven terrorists are suspected to be affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
Twitter Post
BSF shares video
#WATCH | On 8-9 May 2025, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district, J&K by killing at least seven terrorists and causing extensive damage to the Pakistan Post Dhandhar, says BSF.— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025
(Source: BSF) pic.twitter.com/c2MWOUuvQs
BSF
Drone attacks effectively repulsed
According to the BSF, the surveillance grid saw the group of terrorists during the intervening night of May 8 and 9 as they were infiltrating the Samba Sector.
The infiltration bid comes around the same time Islamabad carried out aerial strikes in various parts of India, including Jammu, Punjab and Rajasthan.
The Indian Army said the drone attacks were effectively repulsed and a befitting reply was given to ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the LoC.
Blackout
Chandigarh received air warning about possible drone attack
Amid after the attack, a blackout was enforced across multiple cities near border areas because of expected aerial strikes from Pakistan.
There was a power outage all night in Srinagar, Jammu, and numerous locations in Punjab and Rajasthan.
There has been no damage or casualties recorded from these locations.
Meanwhile, Chandigarh has received an air warning from the local Air Force Station about a possible aerial strike from Pakistan.
Everyone has been advised to stay indoors and away from balconies.
Cross-border firing
Uri incident leaves 1 dead, another injured
In another incident, one woman was killed and another wounded in cross-border firing in the Uri area of Baramulla district.
Officials said a vehicle from Razerwani to Baramulla was also hit by a shell near Mohura.
While Nargis Begum died, Hafeeza was injured and rushed to GMC Baramulla for treatment.