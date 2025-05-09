Which airports across India have been closed amid India-Pakistan conflict
What's the story
Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, the Civil Aviation Ministry has suspended civilian operations at 24 airports in northern India.
The move is part of Operation Sindoor, a precautionary measure after armed forces struck terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
The operation was launched in retaliation for last month's Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26.
The airports closed until further notice are Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Shimla.
Airport list
Airports affected by suspension
Other affected airports are Kangra-Gaggal, Bhatinda, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Halwara, Pathankot, Jammu, Leh, Mundra, Jamnagar, Hirasar (Rajkot), Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla, and Bhuj.
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has also banned entry of visitors in terminal buildings in these airports as part of heightened security.
Security protocols
Enhanced security measures at airports
BCAS has made Secondary Ladder Point Checking (SLPC) compulsory for all flights - an extra check of passengers and their hand baggage before boarding.
The agency also directed that the sale of visitor entry tickets be stopped, as well as making sure all CCTV cameras at airports are fully functional.
"In view of the recent attack in Pahalgam and subsequent surcharged security scenario... it is necessary to enhance security measures," BCAS said in an advisory.