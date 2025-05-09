May 09, 202510:56 am

What's the story

Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, the Civil Aviation Ministry has suspended civilian operations at 24 airports in northern India.

The move is part of Operation Sindoor, a precautionary measure after armed forces struck terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The operation was launched in retaliation for last month's Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26.

The airports closed until further notice are Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Shimla.