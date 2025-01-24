'Rang De Basanti'-'Chak De!...': Films to watch on Republic Day
As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, there's no better time to revisit some of the most patriotic films to have graced Indian cinema.
Not only do these movies entertain, but they also inspire and instill a sense of pride in our nation's rich history and cultural diversity.
From stories about freedom fighters to tales of military valor, here are the top 10 must-watch patriotic movies for this Republic Day.
Inspiring narratives
'Lagaan' and 'Rang De Basanti'
Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan (2001) is an epic sports drama that tells the story of Indian villagers challenging their British colonizers to a cricket match to escape oppressive taxation. The film is a moving tale of unity, courage, and determination.
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti (2006) follows a group of college friends who are inspired by India's freedom struggle after a personal tragedy, leading them to fight against corruption.
Both films star Aamir Khan.
National progress
'Swades' and 'Kesari'
Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades (2004) is a heartwarming tale everyone should watch.
An NRI (SRK) returns to India for a short while but gets connected to the problems and issues of rural people. From having an outsider's outlook, he decides to stay back and help his nation.
Anurag Singh's Kesari (2019) is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers displayed unmatched bravery against 10,000 Afghan invaders. It's bound to give you goosebumps.
Patriotic tributes
'Border' and 'Chak De! India'
J.P. Dutta's Border (1997) is an intense war drama based on the Battle of Longewala in the 1971 Indo-Pak War and pays tribute to the bravery of Indian soldiers. It's getting a sequel, too!
Shimit Amin's Chak De! India (2007) features a disgraced former hockey player (Shah Rukh Khan) who redeems himself by coaching the Indian women's hockey team to global victory, a story of perseverance and national pride.
Tactical brilliance
'URI: The Surgical Strike' and 'Raazi'
Aditya Dhar's URI: The Surgical Strike (2019) is an action-packed retelling of the Indian Army's surgical strikes against Pakistan in 2016. Vicky Kaushal leads this tale of bravery and strategic brilliance of the armed forces.
Meghna Gulzar's Raazi (2018), set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, is a spy thriller about an Indian woman (Alia Bhatt) who marries a Pakistani officer to gather intelligence for India.
So, which memorable film will you be watching this Sunday?