'Sky Force': Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya's film targets ₹10cr opening
What's the story
The much-awaited film Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the lead, will be released this Republic Day weekend (Friday to be exact).
The film is expected to rake in ₹8-10cr on its opening day, which could result in huge revenue spikes over the weekend.
Directed by Abhishek Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in key roles.
Release details
'Sky Force' to be screened on 2,800-3,000 screens nationwide
Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios, Sky Force will see a wide release across India by PVRInox Pictures. The film will be shown on an estimated 2,800-3,000 screens across the country.
Despite a lukewarm initial response to advance bookings which opened late Tuesday, ticket pre-sales have received a major boost after the introduction of discounted rates.
Ticket sales
'Sky Force' pre-sales boosted by discounted ticket prices
By Thursday afternoon, Sky Force had sold some 38,000 tickets for the opening day across the top three national chains - PVR Inox and Cinepolis.
The film is likely to hit a pre-sale total of some 65,000 tickets by the end of the day.
These numbers are largely due to the discounted ticket prices, which have been slashed to as low as ₹30-₹50 to attract a wider audience.
Film synopsis
'Sky Force' plot and advance booking sales
Inspired by India's 1965 retaliatory attack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase, Sky Force sees Pahariya play the late Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya.
The film has already sold tickets worth ₹2.5cr in advance booking for the first day.
Can this be the game changes for Kumar after a series of lukewarm performers?