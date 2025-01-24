What's the story

The much-awaited film Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the lead, will be released this Republic Day weekend (Friday to be exact).

The film is expected to rake in ₹8-10cr on its opening day, which could result in huge revenue spikes over the weekend.

Directed by Abhishek Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in key roles.