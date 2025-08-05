Meet PB Balaji, first Indian CEO of Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) , the British luxury car division of Tata Motors , has announced the appointment of PB Balaji as its first Indian CEO. The change will be effective from November 2025. Balaji, who is currently serving as CFO of Tata Motors and a board member at JLR, will succeed Adrian Mardell in this role. Mardell is set to retire after a 35-year career with the company.

Transformation Balaji has closely collaborated with JLR leadership Balaji has been instrumental in Tata Motors' transformation journey and has closely collaborated with the JLR leadership for years. His appointment comes after a formal board-led succession process. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors, and Tata Sons, expressed his gratitude to Mardell for his stellar turnaround of JLR and record results during his tenure as CEO.

Strategic continuity Mardell reflects on his tenure During Mardell's tenure, JLR made significant strides in its Reimagine strategy, focusing on electrification, profitability, as well as premium brand elevation. Reflecting on his time at JLR, Mardell said it was a great privilege to work with an incredible workforce during a time of change. He wished Balaji success in his new role as CEO. Balaji is already on the board of several companies including Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, among others.