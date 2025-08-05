Deepika Padukone breaks record with most-watched Instagram Reel
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has reportedly set a new record by amassing a whopping 1.9 billion views on one of her Instagram Reels. This achievement makes it the most-watched Reel in the world, surpassing other popular clips by celebrities and influencers such as Hardik Pandya and Cristiano Ronaldo! The record-breaking Reel is an advertisement for a hotel chain that was shared as part of a paid partnership.
Hollywood honor
Meanwhile, Padukone is also getting a star in Hollywood
In addition to her social media success, Padukone is also set to make history in Hollywood. A few weeks ago, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that she will be among the stars honored with a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026. Other honorees include Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, Stanley Tucci, and Demi Moore.
Career highlights
Her upcoming films
On the work front, Padukone was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. She is also a part of AA22xA6, a pan-Indian sci-fi action film directed by Atlee and starring Allu Arjun. In the coming years, she will be seen in Brahmastra Part Two: Dev and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.