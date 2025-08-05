Deepika Padukone breaks record with most-watched Instagram Reel

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:09 pm Aug 05, 202504:09 pm

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has reportedly set a new record by amassing a whopping 1.9 billion views on one of her Instagram Reels. This achievement makes it the most-watched Reel in the world, surpassing other popular clips by celebrities and influencers such as Hardik Pandya and Cristiano Ronaldo! The record-breaking Reel is an advertisement for a hotel chain that was shared as part of a paid partnership.