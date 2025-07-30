Allu Arjun tops the highest-paid Indian actors list; see here
What's the story
Indian cinema is home to some of the highest-paid actors in the world. The toppers include Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, and others. As per data shared by Forbes India, Arjun has emerged as the highest-paid actor with a whopping fee of ₹300cr per film and a net worth of ₹350cr.
Earnings
Vijay, SRK follow the 'Pushpa' actor
Following Arjun is actor-politician Vijay, who reportedly charges between ₹130cr and ₹275cr per film. His net worth is estimated to be ₹474cr. Khan, the highest-paid Bollywood actor for 2025, comes next with a fee range of ₹150cr to ₹250cr per film and an impressive net worth of ₹6,300cr. His wealth comes from his production house Red Chillies Entertainment and co-ownership of the IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders.
Top earners
Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Prabhas next on list
Megastar Rajinikanth is fourth on the list with a fee range of ₹125cr to ₹270cr per film and a net worth of ₹430cr. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan follows him, charging between ₹100cr and ₹275cr per film. He has an estimated net worth of ₹1,862cr. Prabhas, known for his role in the Baahubali franchise, is next with a net worth of ₹241cr. His typical fee range is around ₹100cr to ₹200cr per film.
Final 4
Ajith Kumar, Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan complete top 10
The final four actors on the list are Ajith Kumar, Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, and Akshay Kumar. Kumar charges between ₹105cr and ₹165cr per movie and has a net worth of ₹196cr. Salman is the second-highest-paid Bollywood actor with a fee range of ₹100cr to ₹150cr per film and a net worth of ₹2,900cr. Haasan typically charges between ₹100cr and ₹150cr per film, while Akshay's fee ranges from ₹60cr to ₹145cr per movie.