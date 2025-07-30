Allu Arjun tops the highest-paid Indian actors list; see here

Indian cinema is home to some of the highest-paid actors in the world. The toppers include Allu Arjun , Shah Rukh Khan , Rajinikanth , Thalapathy Vijay, and others. As per data shared by Forbes India, Arjun has emerged as the highest-paid actor with a whopping fee of ₹300cr per film and a net worth of ₹350cr.

Earnings Vijay, SRK follow the 'Pushpa' actor Following Arjun is actor-politician Vijay, who reportedly charges between ₹130cr and ₹275cr per film. His net worth is estimated to be ₹474cr. Khan, the highest-paid Bollywood actor for 2025, comes next with a fee range of ₹150cr to ₹250cr per film and an impressive net worth of ₹6,300cr. His wealth comes from his production house Red Chillies Entertainment and co-ownership of the IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Top earners Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Prabhas next on list Megastar Rajinikanth is fourth on the list with a fee range of ₹125cr to ₹270cr per film and a net worth of ₹430cr. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan follows him, charging between ₹100cr and ₹275cr per film. He has an estimated net worth of ₹1,862cr. Prabhas, known for his role in the Baahubali franchise, is next with a net worth of ₹241cr. His typical fee range is around ₹100cr to ₹200cr per film.