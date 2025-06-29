'Maybe he was upset...': Aamir on past rivalry with SRK

Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are currently good friends. However, this wasn't always the case. In a recent interview with Lallantop, Aamir opened up about their infamous past differences and how they have evolved over the years. He also recalled an incident where SRK used the term "chichorapan" to describe Aamir's promotional strategy for 3 Idiots.

Promotional strategies What exactly happened? Shah Rukh had said, "I regret to use this word, but it's a kind of 'chichorapan.' I wouldn't go to this extent to promote my film." In response, Aamir had said, "If I am going to different parts of the country and he finds that chichora...that's his opinion and I don't agree with it." "As far as chichorapan is concerned, Shah Rukh might know better about it because he does a lot of it in his life."

Past differences 'Had not known Shah Rukh...': Aamir Aamir said, "I hadn't known Shah Rukh so much that time...maybe he was upset with me. There was a natural competition between us initially, but now we are good friends." "We would keep meeting...we even hung out together back then." He was also reminded how he had written an infamous blog from a farmhouse in Panchgani, stating that Shah Rukh was licking his feet. Aamir clarified that he was actually referring to the farmhouse owner's dog.