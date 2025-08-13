2025's only 'Black Moon' occurs on August 23

A rare astronomical event, the seasonal Black Moon, will occur on August 23, 2025. This will be the only such occurrence this year and won't be seen again until 2027. The phenomenon is called a "Black Moon" because it is the fourth new moon in a single astronomical season, making it a rare event. Like all new moons, it occurs when the Moon is positioned between Earth and the Sun, rendering it invisible to our eyes.

Lunar rarity What is a seasonal Black Moon? The Black Moon arises because the Moon orbits Earth approximately 12.37 times yearly, typically resulting in 12 new moons. Occasionally, the orbital timing produces 13 new moons, with one season containing four new moons instead of three. The fourth new moon in that season earns the title of Black Moon. Since new moons occur when the Moon is positioned between Earth and the Sun, the Black Moon remains invisible to the naked eye, creating a darker-than-average night.

Stargazing advantage Black Moon will follow peak of Perseid meteor shower The upcoming Black Moon will follow the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, providing a darker sky for celestial observation. Astronomers suggest that the absence of moonlight will offer clearer views of the Milky Way, nebulae, and star clusters. To fully appreciate this event, they recommend stargazers head to remote areas away from city lights.