AI is helping scammers pull off more scams than ever

Interpol says fighting this will take teamwork

These scams have spread way beyond Southeast Asia—now there are scam centers in places like the Middle East, Central America, and West Africa.

Many even use trafficked people to run fake profiles for romance scams or sextortion.

Interpol says fighting this will take teamwork from countries, tech companies, NGOs—and all of us staying alert for red flags like someone asking you to move a chat off a trusted app.