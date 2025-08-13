Apple will pay you ₹16cr to hack an iPhone Technology Aug 13, 2025

Apple is throwing down a huge challenge: find a serious security flaw in most of their devices or software (with some exclusions, such as Apple Pay and non-public systems), and you could earn up to $2 million (about ₹16 crore).

This is all part of their Security Bounty program, running since 2022, which pays out based on how tricky and impactful your discovery is.