Apple will pay you ₹16cr to hack an iPhone
Apple is throwing down a huge challenge: find a serious security flaw in most of their devices or software (with some exclusions, such as Apple Pay and non-public systems), and you could earn up to $2 million (about ₹16 crore).
This is all part of their Security Bounty program, running since 2022, which pays out based on how tricky and impactful your discovery is.
Different payouts for different hacks
Not all hacks are equal—physical device attacks can get you up to $250,000, while app-based exploits and network hacks that need user clicks top out at $150,000-$250,000.
If you manage something next-level—like a zero-click attack or breaking into Apple's private cloud—you could see $1 million.
The biggest prize? A cool $2 million for anyone who can break through Lockdown mode, Apple's toughest protection for high-risk users.
What else to keep in mind?
The program covers most Apple hardware and software but skips things like Apple Pay and phishing tricks.
If you do find a vulnerability, report it only to Apple (and keep it under wraps until they fix it).
Basically: play fair and help make everyone's iPhones safer.