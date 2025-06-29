Shefali Jariwala's death: Can anti-aging medicines prove fatal?

The sudden demise of actor-model Shefali Jariwala (42) has sparked questions about the possible role of an anti-aging injection in her death. On Friday, despite observing a fast for a puja, Jariwala took her monthly anti-aging injection. Later that night, her health deteriorated rapidly. Despite being rushed to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital, she was declared dead upon arrival. Jariwala's death has now brought anti-aging treatments and their possible risks to the spotlight.

Medical details Jariwala's health deteriorated after the pills, injection According to police sources, Jariwala had taken her usual pills and injection on Friday. Her health reportedly deteriorated soon after, with symptoms like shivering and a drastic drop in blood pressure. The forensic team has seized her medicines and the alleged injection from her Oshiwara residence for investigation.

Anti-aging medicine Anti-aging treatments usually work differently for everyone Per Add Life, "Anti-aging medicine is a branch of medical science that focuses on slowing down, preventing, or reversing the aging process." "This field of medicine utilizes various approaches, including lifestyle changes, hormone therapies, cellular and genetic therapies, and nutritional supplementation, among others. The effectiveness of anti-aging medicine varies from person to person." Treatment includes hormone replacement therapy, telomerase activators, and antioxidants and supplements, among others.

Medical concerns Hormonal injections can affect heart function Hormonal injections, such as steroids, growth hormone, and testosterone, can affect heart function, blood pressure levels, and cause arrhythmias, reported Business Today. These side effects can lead to sudden cardiac arrest if the drugs are taken on an empty stomach or mixed with other medications.

Alternative treatments Peptide-based anti-aging injections have no long-term safety data Peptide-based anti-aging injections, marketed as safer alternatives, are also under scrutiny. These injections have no long-term safety data, particularly concerning their effects on cardiovascular health. Some of these compounds can affect metabolic or autonomic regulation, which can impact heart rhythm and pressure. Additionally, per HubMed, "Peptide products with heavy or occlusive bases may clog pores in acne-prone skin, leading to breakouts."

Medication mix Polypharmacy increases risk of adverse cardiac events Polypharmacy, or the use of multiple medications, as reportedly happened in Jariwala's case, can further increase the risk of adverse cardiac events. Cardiologist Dr Dhirendra Singhania told NDTV, "Anti-aging therapies do not have serious side effects, but if she also took any hormonal therapy, that might have carried some side effects."

Jariwala's treatment Jariwala's treatment reportedly included use of Glutathione Per a report by Firstpost, Jariwala's treatment involved the use of Vitamin C and a drug called Glutathione. WebMD says, "Glutathione plays a role in many chemical reactions in your body. It also helps detoxify chemicals, including some that your body creates naturally, as well as pollutants and drugs." "Taking glutathione long-term has been linked to lower zinc levels. Inhaled glutathione may trigger asthma attacks in people who have asthma."