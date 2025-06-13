Hrithik Roshan and his dad sell 3 properties worth ₹6.75cr
What's the story
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan have sold three residential properties in Mumbai's Andheri West for a total of ₹6.75 crore, reported Square Yards.
The transactions were recorded in May 2025, according to property registration documents on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR).
Here's a breakdown of these lucrative deals.
Transaction
First property sold for ₹3.75 crore
The first property, located in Veejays Niwas CHS Ltd, was sold by Rakesh for ₹3.75 crore.
The apartment spans 1,025sqft and comes with two car parking spots.
Official records reveal that a stamp duty of ₹18.75 lakh and registration fees of ₹30,000 were paid for this transaction.
The second property, located in Raheja Classique, was also sold by Rakesh for ₹2.2 crore. This flat covers an area of around 655 sq ft.
More transactions
Third property sold for ₹80 lakh
On the second property, a stamp duty of ₹13.2 lakh was paid on this deal along with registration charges of ₹30,000.
The third property, also located in Raheja Classique, was sold by Roshan for ₹80 lakh. This smaller unit measures around 240 sq ft.
The applicable stamp duty on this property was ₹4.8 lakh, and registration charges were ₹30,000.
All three sales were registered in May 2025.
Location advantage
Why Andheri West is a sought-after location in Mumbai
Andheri West is a major real estate hub in Mumbai, catering to both commercial and residential needs.
It boasts excellent connectivity through road, rail, and metro networks.
The area enjoys a strategic location close to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and major business districts like Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), SEEPZ, and Lower Parel.
This makes it an attractive location for professionals seeking homes close to work as well as businesses needing access to key commercial hubs.
Career transition
'Krrish 4' will be Roshan's directorial debut
In March, Rakesh announced that Krrish 4 will be his son's directorial debut.
He shared a heartwarming post introducing Roshan as a director, 25 years after launching him as an actor in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said the time has come for him to "pass on the baton."