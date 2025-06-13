The first property, located in Veejays Niwas CHS Ltd, was sold by Rakesh for ₹3.75 crore.

The apartment spans 1,025sqft and comes with two car parking spots.

Official records reveal that a stamp duty of ₹18.75 lakh and registration fees of ₹30,000 were paid for this transaction.

The second property, located in Raheja Classique, was also sold by Rakesh for ₹2.2 crore. This flat covers an area of around 655 sq ft.