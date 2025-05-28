How is Dino Morea involved in the Mithi River scam?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Dino Morea and his brother Santino were questioned for nearly eight hours by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police on Tuesday.
The questioning was related to a scam involving the desilting of the Mithi River, which has allegedly caused financial losses to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) exceeding ₹65 crore.
Morea arrived at the EOW office on Wednesday for more questioning.
The probe has already led to multiple arrests.
Let us try to understand it.
River's significance
Mithi River: A crucial drainage artery for Mumbai
The Mithi River, a seasonal river in Mumbai, is 17.8km long and originates from the overflow of Vihar and Powai lakes.
It drains into Mahim Creek and ultimately the Arabian Sea.
Since the devastating Mumbai floods of July 2005 that claimed over 1,000 lives, the river has been under scrutiny for its heavy pollution and silt accumulation, which reduces its capacity to carry stormwater during monsoons.
Maintenance issues
Desilting efforts and allegations of negligence
Over the last 20 years, several desilting efforts have been initiated by the BMC to maintain the river, reported NDTV.
Public funds were allocated for its cleaning and maintenance, yet allegations of poor work and corruption have routinely surfaced.
Earlier this month, the case saw a turn as EOW registered a case against 13 people, including BMC officials and contractors, for their alleged involvement in a scam concerning the desilting of Mithi River.
Fraudulent activities
Scam details: Manipulated tenders and inflated payments
The EOW found that tenders for renting specialized dredging equipment were manipulated to favor certain suppliers.
These tenders were allegedly altered with specific conditions to eliminate competition and ensure contracts were awarded to preferred entities.
Contractors then generated fraudulent bills for sludge transportation that was either not carried out or exaggerated in scale, leading to an estimated loss of over ₹65 crore for the municipality.
One contract worth ₹8 crore reportedly saw inflated payments of up to ₹17 crore.
Investigation link
Morea and brother's connection to the case
Morea and his brother were summoned by EOW after call detail records revealed frequent communication between them and Ketan Kadam, a key middleman arrested in this case.
Kadam is believed to have played a significant role in coordinating desilting contracts and machinery rentals.
The nature of Morea's involvement is still being examined. More details are likely to come soon.