What's the story

Bollywood actor Dino Morea and his brother Santino were questioned for nearly eight hours by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police on Tuesday.

The questioning was related to a scam involving the desilting of the Mithi River, which has allegedly caused financial losses to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) exceeding ₹65 crore.

Morea arrived at the EOW office on Wednesday for more questioning.

The probe has already led to multiple arrests.

Let us try to understand it.