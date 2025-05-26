Dino Morea questioned by Mumbai Police in ₹65cr scam
Bollywood actor Dino Morea and his brother Santino were questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police on Monday.
The interrogation is part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged ₹65 crore Mithi River desilting scam, reported the Free Press Journal.
Morea arrived at the EOW office at around 11:00am for questioning, as per reports.
Investigation details
Morea's involvement in the scam was revealed through phone records
Morea was summoned after his name surfaced during an investigation into phone call records and financial transactions linked to the accused.
The calls were reportedly made between Morea, Santino, and Ketan Kadam, the prime accused in the case.
ANI reported that Morea's name came up due to his connections with one of the accused in this matter.
questioned by EOW of the Mumbai Police in connection with the Mithi River cleaning scam. His name came up in the investigation for having connections with one of the arrested accused in the matter: Mumbai police
Scam details
The Mithi River scam: A brief overview
The Mithi River scam involves alleged financial irregularities in the renting of silt pusher machines and dredging equipment by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Earlier, EOW had arrested two accused—Kadam and Jayesh Joshi—who acted as middlemen in supplying these machines.
They allegedly overcharged BMC for the equipment with help from certain officials of the civic body's Storm Water Drains (SWD) department and Matprop executives.
Career highlights
Morea's film career and upcoming projects
Morea made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He has since appeared in several films, including Raaz, Gunaah, Aksar, Life Mein Kabhie Kabhiee, Dus Kahaniyaan, and Heroes.
He was last seen in the web series The Royals alongside Zeenat Aman.
Morea will also be seen in Housefull 5 on June 6.