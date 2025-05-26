What's the story

Bollywood actor Dino Morea and his brother Santino were questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police on Monday.

The interrogation is part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged ₹65 crore Mithi River desilting scam, reported the Free Press Journal.

Morea arrived at the EOW office at around 11:00am for questioning, as per reports.