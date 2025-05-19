FWICE chief warns Turkey will face loss from Bollywood boycott
What's the story
Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has called for a complete boycott of Indian shoots in Turkey and Azerbaijan.
The directive, which will be implemented across the board in the Indian film industry, seeks to end all professional ties with the countries.
The decision comes after Turkey and Azerbaijan extended support to Pakistan amid the recent tensions with India.
Industry instructions
FWICE's 'clear' directive to the film industry
In an exclusive interview with Mid-Day, FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit explained the impact of the boycott, especially on Turkey.
He said, "We have issued clear instructions to the entire industry—producers, associations, everyone—that no shooting will take place in Turkey or Azerbaijan."
"No technicians will go, no directors will go, no actors can go. We will also ask producers to formally notify their peers not to engage with these locations."
Filming hub
Turkey's significance for Bollywood productions
Pandit emphasized Turkey's erstwhile prominence as a go-to destination for Bollywood shoots.
He said, "It was a very hot location. Just like people regularly shoot in Kashmir, Turkey, and Azerbaijan have become regular destinations."
"Major films were shot there. The locations were dramatic, fresh, and visually stunning — and not overused like others."
He stressed Indian film crews contributed a lot of money to Turkey, "A major chunk of our film budgets would go to shooting in Turkey."
Economic impact
Turkey's loss and future plans for the Indian film industry
Pandit underlined the economic loss the boycott will cause Turkey, saying, "Turkey will now suffer a major loss."
"They didn't offer subsidies, but they earned heavily through our presence. We promoted their tourism, both financially and through global exposure," he added.
He also appreciated Turkey's hassle-free setup for international shoots, but regretted that access is now shut.
Popular Bollywood films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Race 2, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Ek Tha Tiger have been shot in Turkey.