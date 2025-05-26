What's the story

Kajol is gearing up for a powerful comeback with her upcoming mythological horror film, Maa.

Directed by Vishal Furia, the movie features an ensemble cast including Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta.

On Monday, Kajol shared a chilling poster of the film on Instagram, announcing that its trailer will be out on Friday.

The film releases in theaters on June 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.