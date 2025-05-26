Kajol announces trailer release date for 'Maa' with new poster
What's the story
Kajol is gearing up for a powerful comeback with her upcoming mythological horror film, Maa.
Directed by Vishal Furia, the movie features an ensemble cast including Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta.
On Monday, Kajol shared a chilling poster of the film on Instagram, announcing that its trailer will be out on Friday.
The film releases in theaters on June 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.
Poster reveal
Kajol's fierce look in 'Maa' poster
In the poster, Kajol is seen standing against a stormy backdrop with her face covered in wounds and rage. She faces a terrifying demon with glowing red eyes and charred skin.
The tagline of the film reads, "Rakshak Bhakshak aur Maa (Protector, Destroyer, and Mother)."
The film explores the timeless battle between good and evil, amid spine-chilling suspense and intense drama.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the new poster
Rakshak. Bhakshak. MAA.— Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 26, 2025
The protector. The destroyer.
Trailer drops in 4 days. #MaaTheFilm@jiostudios@ADFFilms@TSeries@ajaydevgn#JyotiDeshpande@KumarMangat@FuriaVishal@SaiwynQ@danishdevgnpic.twitter.com/rsh8tapbOh
Genre debut
Kajol's 1st foray into horror cinema with 'Maa'
Maa marks Kajol's first foray into the horror genre. In this film, she embodies a fierce mother who is ready to battle evil to save her daughter.
It also stars Jitin Gulati and Gopal Singh in pivotal roles.
Apart from Maa, Kajol will also be seen in Maharagni—Queen of Queens.
The action thriller marks her reunion with Prabhu Deva after nearly 30 years. The duo was last seen together in Minsara Kanavu in 1997.